DUBLIN, April 16 Ireland's central bank has agreed to buy the unfinished headquarters of Anglo Irish Bank, the lender most directly associated with the country's financial meltdown, a source close to the talks said on Monday.

The central bank has agreed a price, but has not signed off on a deal to acquire the partly-finished city office block once mooted as the headquarters of Anglo, the source said. He declined to name the price.

The site is under the control of the state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after the property empire of its developer, Liam Carroll, collapsed in 2009 with debts of 1.3 billion euros.

Central bank staff are currently spread across four different locations in Dublin and the bank has indicated it is looking for a new headquarters.

NAMA's chief executive said in October that there were a number of interested parties considering making offers for the office block and that he hoped a deal would be concluded by in November.

Anglo, the first Irish bank to be nationalised amid a string of scandals two years ago, has changed it name to Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) as it winds itself down over the next 10 years having cost the state almost 30 billion euros.

A spokesman for NAMA declined to comment on "speculation about individual transactions" but said the agency was optimistic it would secure a satisfactory price for the building.

A spokesman for the central banks said no deal had been finalised.