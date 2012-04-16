DUBLIN, April 16 Ireland's central bank has
agreed to buy the unfinished headquarters of Anglo Irish Bank,
the lender most directly associated with the country's financial
meltdown, a source close to the talks said on Monday.
The central bank has agreed a price, but has not signed off
on a deal to acquire the partly-finished city office block once
mooted as the headquarters of Anglo, the source said. He
declined to name the price.
The site is under the control of the state-run National
Asset Management Agency (NAMA) after the property empire of its
developer, Liam Carroll, collapsed in 2009 with debts of 1.3
billion euros.
Central bank staff are currently spread across four
different locations in Dublin and the bank has indicated it is
looking for a new headquarters.
NAMA's chief executive said in October that there were a
number of interested parties considering making offers for the
office block and that he hoped a deal would be concluded by in
November.
Anglo, the first Irish bank to be nationalised amid a string
of scandals two years ago, has changed it name to Irish Bank
Resolution Corporation (IBRC) as it winds itself down over the
next 10 years having cost the state almost 30 billion euros.
A spokesman for NAMA declined to comment on "speculation
about individual transactions" but said the agency was
optimistic it would secure a satisfactory price for the
building.
A spokesman for the central banks said no deal had been
finalised.