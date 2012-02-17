* Dublin to treat Xi to Riverdance, sports performances
* Irish shift to high tech economy strikes chord with China
* Relations quickly developing, key for Irish exporters
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Feb 17 When China's
leader-in-waiting touches down for the only European stop of his
trip on Saturday after a U.S. visit, Xi Jinping will not visit
Germany, France or Britain.
Xi has set his sights on Ireland's rolling countryside where
he will watch Gaelic football, have a private showing of the
Irish Riverdance show and visit the idyllic Cliffs of Moher.
The vice-president's fascination with all things Irish dates
back to his first trip to Dublin in 2003 when he was a
provincial party secretary.
His love of Ireland has been cultivated by his friendship
with Ireland's ambassador to China and a passion for sport.
"He very correctly noticed the similarities between Gaelic
football (the national game) and Australian rules football when
the rules were explained by our former president on a recent
visit," Irish ambassador to China Declan Kelleher said.
"He's a man who understands sports."
Dublin's government is hoping to make the most out of Xi's
visit to promote exports to China of anything from IT services
to dairy products during the three-day visit.
Already Riverdance is very popular amongst the Chinese and
Irish tourism officials are keen to entice visitors to see
Ireland's picturesque west coast scenery, its rich cultural
heritage and to drink Guinness in its hotels and bars.
"Vice President Xi is well informed on Ireland and has a
very positive attitude towards Ireland," Kelleher said in an
interview. "He is interested in Irish culture and indeed Irish
sport as well."
Although the Xi visit is a major coup and a huge opportunity
-- particularly with China set to keep investing in euro zone
debt -- Ireland is no stranger to distinguished guests.
President Barack Obama began a four-nation European tour by
visiting the Irish home of one of his ancestors last year while
former President Bill Clinton last week told investors at a New
York event that they would be "nuts" not to invest in Ireland.
But Ireland's chief goal, as it tries to exit an EU/IMF
bailout on schedule next year, is to ensure its booming exports
keep growing.
Although China accounts for just 2.5 percent of Irish
merchandise exports and 1.9 percent of services, it is being
targeted as a key growth area and Xi will attend an investment
forum with some 300 companies in Dublin on Monday.
"The relationship has been developing very fast, trade has
been developing very fast and Ireland has been very willing to
develop this," said Ding Yifan, an international affairs expert
at the Chinese State Council's Development Research Center.
"There's no trade friction. That's more a problem for "old
Europe" with its old economies, Ireland has a new economy."
"LONG WAY TO BEIJING"
For Irish exporters who sell a wide range of products from
ink cartridges to artificial limbs to China, the visit of the
next leader of a state is a big deal.
Jimmy White, who exports brown crab and lobster to China
from the north-west Irish county of Donegal in the face of
"colossal" competition from North America, certainly thinks so.
"It'll help, there's no doubt about it. It's a long way from
south west Donegal to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong," White,
manager of Hannigan Fish Trading, told Reuters.
"China's a gigantic country with a thriving economy so we're
certainly hoping to build on that."
The visit isn't all one way.
Beijing is keen to see how Ireland transformed from a
developing agricultural economy to one that attracted high tech
companies like Intel and houses facilities for nine of the top
10 global drug companies.
Before visiting a local dairy farm and the popular Cliffs of
Moher in Ireland's rural south west, Xi will begin his trip at a
high tech zone near Shannon airport which inspired the building
of a similar zone in the city of Shenzhen, the pilot project of
former leader Deng Xiaoping's economic reforms.
Chinese interest in Ireland has increased as a result and
delegations from China, which have included the mayor of Beijing
and high ranking members of the politburo, have quadrupled in
the past 18 months, according to the Ireland China association.
However, having seen Chinese students who have never set
foot in Ireland do a perfect rendition of Riverdance, the
chairman of the voluntary body says the links go deeper than
just business.
"China has seen the U.S. use Ireland as an advantageous base
to access the European market and I get the feeling that's
something China would like to replicate," Kevin Lynch, whose
Dublin law firm also practice in China, told Reuters