* 1.4 billion euro development receives planning permission
* Bids to build on growing ties between countries
DUBLIN May 1 Ireland gave phase one of a huge
Chinese trading hub planning permission on Tuesday, paving the
way for what would be one of the biggest developments in the
struggling euro zone country.
China has expressed growing interest in Ireland's economy in
recent months, with leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping choosing
Ireland as the only European stop in an international tour in
February.
Beijing's sovereign wealth fund has also signed a memorandum
to explore investment opportunities in Ireland and Tuesday's
decision will allow building to start on a complex that could
eventually see Chinese manufacturers and traders display goods
to international buyers in 3,000 demonstration halls.
The 1.4 billion euro ($1.85 billion) 'Europe China Trading
Hub', set on 140 hectares of mostly agricultural land in the
midlands county of Westmeath, aims to become Europe's largest
source of Chinese branded goods, according to the site's Irish
developers.
They said Ireland was chosen as the preferred location due
to its European Union membership, English speaking workforce,
attractive corporate tax rate and stable industrial relations
environment.
Ireland's ultra low corporate tax rate, which it guards
vigorously against pockets of opposition in Europe, has helped
it attract large multinationals to the country from eight of the
ten world's biggest pharmaceutical companies to tech giants like
Google and Facebook.
Acting as a gateway between China and buyers from Europe and
the US, the development will provide space for Chinese traders
to display their products with a view to generating bulk orders
which will then be delivered from China.
The developers say the goods traded will range from electric
cars to fabrics and machinery, with a particular focus on the
high-end market and that the hub could ultimately provide direct
and indirect employment for 9,000 people, as well as bringing
1.5 million visitors to Ireland every year.
The site would also include shops, restaurants, pubs, a
theatre, cinemas and a library.
The first phase, which will see just under a quarter of the
overall development initially built, could be open for business
by 2015, according to the head of the nearby Athlone Business
Park which proposed the development.
Asked if it would be able to finance the project, John
Tiernan said the response from the private backers and promoters
behind the project all pointed to a positive outcome. ($1 =
0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Ron Askew)