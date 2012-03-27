DUBLIN, March 27 A subsidiary of China's
sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday signed a memorandum of
understanding with Dublin's debt agency to explore investment
opportunities in Ireland, but gave little detail on what it
might be interested in.
Europe has been courting countries with big foreign exchange
reserves, such as China, to help prop up some of its indebted
governments that have struggled to issue bonds as the euro
zone's debt crisis rumbles on.
Ireland, nearly halfway through a three-year EU/IMF bailout,
needs to return to bond markets in the next 12 months if it is
to build up enough funds to exit the programme but faces of a
number of hurdles if it is to get there.
Ireland's National Treasury Management (NTMA) simply said
the memorandum built on existing dialogue between it and China
Investment Corp International and would help identify suitable
investment or co-investment opportunities in Ireland.
The head of China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund, Lou
Jiwei, said last month that it remained wary about investing in
European government bonds despite pleas to do so, but would look
for opportunities in infrastructure and real industrial
projects.
CIC signed a deal with Poland's foreign investment body this
month that could see it snap up Polish assets and Ireland is
also looking to offload state assets having unveiled a final
list of utilities to go on the block.
"The memorandum signed today reflects our strong working
relationship and shared commitment. It will be of valuable
assistance for us in identifying and assessing potential
opportunities in Ireland," Lou said in a statement.