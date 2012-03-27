* Irish PM says nothing specific in agreement
* CIC more interested in infrastructure than govt debt
* Analysts say state assets likely to be of interest
By Padraic Halpin and Michael Martina
BEIJING/DUBLIN, March 27 A subsidiary of China's
sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday signed a memorandum of
understanding with Dublin's debt agency to explore investment
opportunities in Ireland, but gave little detail on what it
might be interested in.
While Europe has been courting China to help prop up some of
its indebted governments struggling to issue bonds, analysts
said Beijing's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund would likely
be more interested in buying Irish assets than Irish debt.
Ireland's National Treasury Management (NTMA) simply said
the memorandum built on existing dialogue between it and China
Investment Corp International (CIC) and would help identify
suitable investment or co-investment opportunities in Ireland.
"There is nothing specific mentioned here, but it is an
agreement signed between the NTMA and CIC, to explore a very
broad spectrum of possibilities for investment," Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny added at a news conference towards the end
of a four-day visit to China.
Ties between Ireland and China have progressed rapidly in
the last 18 months and China's leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping
chose Ireland as the only European stop of a trip that took in
visits to the United States and Turkey last month.
"The memorandum signed today reflects our strong working
relationship and shared commitment. It will be of valuable
assistance for us in identifying and assessing potential
opportunities in Ireland," CIC chairman Lou Jiwei said in a
statement.
Lou said last month that CIC remained wary about investing
in European government bonds despite pleas to do so, but would
look for opportunities in infrastructure and real industrial
projects.
It signed a deal with Poland's foreign investment body this
month that could see it snap up Polish assets and Ireland too is
looking to offload state assets having unveiled a final list of
utilities to go on the block last month.
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), one of
the worlds largest property groups, is also selling billions of
euros worth of assets on behalf of the state which owns majority
stakes in most of the country's banks.
With Ireland needing to return to bond markets in the coming
12 months to build up enough funds to exit its EU/IMF bailout
next year, analysts could not rule out China buying Irish debt
but said the agreement was more likely to facilitate an
examination of some the country's assets.
"It is more likely to evaluate opportunities in strategic
assets or alternatively investments in the predominantly state
owned banking sector but clearly investment in Irish Government
Bonds if/when the NTMA returns to primary markets can't be ruled
out," Dublin-based Glas Securities said in a note
"Any understanding between China and Ireland on investment,
regardless of where and when, can only be positive."