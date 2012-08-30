DUBLIN Aug 30 The austerity budget Ireland must
adopt in December could weaken its coalition government, though
it has a "middling to good" chance of survival, a senior
minister said on Thursday, raising doubts about the coalition
for the first time.
Dublin must boost taxes and cut spending to the tune of 3.5
billion euros ($4.37 billion) in the latest of a series of
austerity budgets promised under an EU/IMF bailout and Energy
Minister Pat Rabbitte said it would be the toughest to vote
through.
"I think they are middling to good," Rabbitte, a member of
the junior governing Labour Party and one of the most outspoken
members of cabinet, told the Today FM radio station when asked
what he thought the government's chances were of getting through
the year.
"My own private view is that the coming term is likely to be
the most difficult term for this government and this budget is
going to be the most difficult budget."
"If the government survives this budget, I think that we're
back on the road to recovery."
Much like the Liberal Democrats in Britain, Rabbitte's party
has seen its popularity fall sharply since taking office 18
months ago and most analysts believe this would stop it walking
out of government over any budgetary disagreements.
The coalition, which is led by Prime Minister Enda Kenny's
centre-right Fine Gael party, also controls 111 of the 166 seats
in parliament, meaning it would likely take a total split
between the two parties to bring it down.
The European Commission, one of Ireland's so-called "troika"
of lenders, said in a draft document seen by Reuters this week
that there was "no low hanging fruit left" when it came to the
upcoming budget and that the necessary measures would require
difficult political choices.