By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, July 28
DUBLIN, July 28 U.S. private equity firm KKR &
Co LP and Ireland's new strategic investment fund will
launch a 500 million euro ($552 million) joint venture to
provide credit for builders amid a severe housing shortage.
A rapid recovery from a housing crash in which prices halved
between 2007 and 2010 has slowed in recent months, but delays in
addressing shortages, particularly in Dublin, is keeping upward
pressure on prices and stretching affordability for buyers.
With Irish banks reluctant to lend much more than 65 to 70
percent of the total financing requirement for projects, the
venture named Activate Capital will provide home-building
companies with loans for up to 90 percent of costs.
The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), mandated to
invest into the economy the 7 billion euros left in the
country's old pensions reserve fund, will contribute 325 million
euros towards the project, its biggest single investment so far.
KKR, which like other funds such as Cerberus, Lone
Star and Blackstone are seeking to cash in on Ireland's
fast recovering economy through investing in the property
market, will provide the remaining 175 million euros.
After building 93,000 new houses in 2006 at the height of a
property bubble fuelled by reckless lending, just 9,500 new
units have been built a year over the last four years.
That compares with an average 23,000 during the 1970s, when
Ireland was a much poorer country.
In Dublin, which has led the economic recovery, just over
1,300 properties were completed in the first six months of the
year, official figures showed on Monday.
Activate would be able to finance building more than 11,000
new homes, ISIF and KKR said.
Ireland's government has also promised to scale back some of
the building regulations it introduced which Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said had proven overly-rigorous on developers.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)