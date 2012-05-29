DUBLIN May 29 Returning from an annual European
trade show last month on a flight packed with successful Irish
retailers, Ian Martin felt his country's battered economy might
finally be turning around.
A supplier of first aid and hygiene products to Irish
companies, Martin has spent the last four years trimming costs,
laying off some staff and cutting the hours of other employees.
Ireland's government has been doing the same, making inroads
into an enormous budget deficit and recapitalising a
near-collapsed banking system. The policies have been painful -
the Irish consume 12 percent less than they did in 2007 - but
Dublin has won praise around Europe for acting hard and fast.
Unfortunately, it may not matter. The political crisis in
Greece and banking woes in Spain now threaten to end the modest
Irish recovery spotted by Martin on last month's flight.
"I think if there is a major crisis, people will literally
stop spending money. That little bit of confidence that was
coming back will be gone," said Martin, who employs 20 people in
three cities.
"It is the last thing we need, we have done as we're told
and we're still not really coming out of it. It would really
just be a further nail in the coffin."
Martin is not the only one in Ireland watching developments
in Greece and Spain with horror.
Ireland's government oversaw a return to mild economic
growth last year but it is quickly learning that its own
policies alone will not fix Ireland's debt pile, which will peak
at 120 percent of GDP next year.
The country desperately needs two things: a stronger global
economy so its exporters can begin selling more stuff, and a
normalisation of sovereign debt markets so Dublin can begin
borrowing again and exit its international bailout on schedule
next year.
Neither appear likely.
"VERY, VERY, VERY DIRE"
Irish borrowing costs have risen sharply recently as
policymakers openly contemplate a Greek exit from the euro zone.
Yields on Dublin's benchmark 2020 bond jumped by more than 60
basis points over two days in mid-May to hit a four-month high
of 7.62 percent.
More worryingly, short-term borrowing costs showed signs
recently that they could soon exceed those on longer-term bonds,
a sign that investors are starting to price in the likelihood
that Ireland will need further aid when its 67.5 billion euros
of EU/IMF loans run out.
It is an abrupt end to a bond market run where yields more
than halved over the course of nine months. That had been the
reward for meeting every bailout target set, securing a cut in
the cost of official funding and drawing private investment into
the only bank not run by Ireland's government.
Mindful that yields on 10-year money stood above 14 percent
at another moment of panic for the euro zone last July,
Ireland's 15-month-old government is urging patience. For now.
"When we came into government, we were downgraded by all of
the ratings agencies over a period of six months even when we
felt we were getting a handle on things. It took quite a while
for that to filter out and be recognised," European Affairs
Minister Lucinda Creighton told Reuters.
"I think there's a likelihood that the same thing will
happen in Spain and I think that the government have to be given
breathing space to implement reforms and conduct the independent
stress testing of its banks."
Ireland's banks have no direct exposure to Greece and
exporters ship less than 0.5 percent of all goods there.
Ireland's Finance minister Michael Noonan quipped earlier this
month that the direct impact of a Greek exit from the euro could
be limited to the availability of feta cheese on supermarket
shelves.
But Creighton says a Greek exit would be "very, very, very
dire."
Investors would likely cast around to consider what other
countries could be forced to quit the currency and Ireland's
risk premium would probably rocket.
Deposit holders who stayed put when Irish banks lost more
than 100 billion euros of funding in late 2010 may think again
and foreign companies considering following firms such as Pfizer
and Google to set up in Ireland's
business-friendly, low corporate tax economy, might reconsider
any move.
Investment from such multinationals, whose employees account
for almost 10 percent of Ireland's workforce, is a key plank of
Ireland's business plans, helping to take the sting out of
austerity measures by creating jobs - 13,000 in the next year,
the government hopes - and keeping export activity buoyant.
The most immediate threat is next week's referendum on
changes to Europe's fiscal treaty. A 'no' vote, like a Greek
exit, would see big firms rethink investments, the head of the
agency tasked with attracting them to the country said recently.
The chairman of Ireland's American Chamber of Commerce Peter
O'Neill agrees.
"If we end up in that scenario, that's going to drive
uncertainty and what that's going to mean is companies who are
making investment decisions are maybe going to pause and ask,
'Am I making the right decision?'" said O'Neill, who employs
over 3,000 workers as head of IBM's Irish operations.
GROWTH PROSPECTS DELAYED
What matters most, though, is economic growth. When you
export more than 100 percent of your total production,
instability abroad hurts.
The slowdown in Ireland's trading partners, which dragged
the country back into recession in the last quarter of 2011,
forced the government to revise down its forecasts at every turn
over the past 12 months. Now GDP is set to grow at a modest 0.7
percent again this year.
That is still better than most euro zone countries and
Ireland also has the distinction of being the only country in
the monetary bloc showing growth in the amount of goods and
services companies are purchasing.
But relative performance can only get you so far.
Irish exports to the euro zone were flat in the first
quarter of 2012, figures that will likely worsen if there is
prolonged turmoil in Greece or Spain.
Exporters like Willie Wixted are already planning for such a
situation.
Wixted is the co-founder of ABC Nutritionals, which makes
sports, diet and nutrition products and is the very definition
of Ireland's economic model. Operating for just five years out
of county Clare in the mid-west, his company already exports to
16 countries and has revenues growing at 50 percent a year.
With a big client in Greece and one in Spain too, ABC knows
how exposed the Irish economy is to events elsewhere.
So Wixted spent part of the last month in Germany, teaming
up with Irish trade officials there in a bid to enter its 17th
market and offset potential problems in southern Europe.
"The Greek issue has been on the table for the last two
years, and we've been diversifying our business - that's what we
always do. You're always evaluating the environment and looking
to see where the threat is," Wixted said at the plant in the
town of Shannon where he employs 13 people.
For Wixted, a Greek exit would be painful but not fatal.
"It would be crippling but we'd continue to walk with a
limp," he said.