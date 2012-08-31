DUBLIN Aug 31 The Irish government may be
forced to cut public sector wages, breaking a key pay agreement
with unions, if spending targets under its EU/IMF bailout are to
be met, the health minister said on Friday.
James Reilly, whose department is under pressure to rein in
a large overspend, was the first minister to raise the prospect
of public pay cuts in the forthcoming budget.
That would require a renegotiation of the so-called Croke
Park agreement, a 2010 deal widely credited with sparing Ireland
the kind of industrial action that hit fellow EU/IMF aid
recipient Greece.
Reilly told the state broadcaster RTE his department would
have to find 700 million euros of savings in its budget next
year.
"If 70 percent of my budget is pay and I've exhausted all my
options, then clearly pay becomes an issue," Reilly said.
Ireland's health department, which accounts for almost a
third of all government spending, had to cut 500 million euros
this year but a European Commission report found that to date,
only 22 percent of that had been achieved.
The department said on Thursday it would cut back on care
for the elderly and overtime pay to find 130 million euros ($163
million) of new savings.
Reilly's comments reflect tensions between his centre-right
Fine Gael party and the centre-left junior governing partner,
Labour, over plans for December's budget.
A Labour Party minister on Thursday said the austerity
budget could weaken the coalition government, though it still
had a "middling to good" chance of surviving into next year.
Fine Gael members of parliament have criticised the Croke
Park deal, which protects much of Labour's public sector support
base. The sector had seen its wages cut by an average of 15
percent before the agreement was struck, six months before
Ireland entered its bailout programme.
The deal, which promised there would be no cuts in basic pay
in exchange for reform of working practices, is due to run until
2014.