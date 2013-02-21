LONDON Feb 21 Ireland's Finance Minister
Michael Noonan said his concerns about the euro zone would
remain until the problems facing Cyprus are resolved, in
particular the issue of how bank depositors would be treated.
Cyprus needs 17 billion euros ($23 billion) from the euro
zone to recapitalise its banks and to finance the government
over the next three years, with the likely speed and terms of
the widely expected bailout hinging on Sunday's presidential
election outcome.
Noonan, whose country currently holds the EU Presidency,
said the situation was his primary euro zone concern at present.
"I am worried about the nature of the deal and how
depositors will be treated," he said at a Bloomberg event on
Thursday, also noting the high level of Russian involvement in
Cyprus.