BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
DUBLIN Nov 25 Ireland has appointed Conor O'Kelly, currently deputy chairman of Investec in Ireland, as the new chief executive of the country's debt agency.
O'Kelly will take over from John Corrigan, who is retiring as head of the National Treasury Management Agency on Jan. 4, next year. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)