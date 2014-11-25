(Adds quote, details)

DUBLIN Nov 25 Ireland has appointed an executive from investment bank Investec to head the national debt agency, replacing the man who oversaw the country's return to bond markets following its EU-IMF bailout.

Conor O'Kelly, currently deputy chairman of Investec in Ireland, will replace John Corrigan, who is to retire as head of the National Treasury Management Agency on Jan. 4, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Corrigan, who has headed the NTMA since 2009, played a key role in the recapitalisation of Ireland's main lenders following a banking crisis and spearheaded the country's return to international bond markets last year.

"The NTMA, under John's leadership, has made a very significant contribution to Ireland's recovery," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement.

O'Kelly worked as head of fixed income and then chief executive of NCB Group before the Irish investment bank was acquired by Investec. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)