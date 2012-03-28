* Challenge could take months to complete
* No resolution before next 3.1 bln eur payment due
DUBLIN, March 28 An unexpected legal challenge
to Ireland's bank bailout could drag on months after an early
court hearing on Wednesday, adding to the government's headaches
as it strives to finish talks on refinancing the rescue with
European support.
Irish activist David Hall this week launched a challenge to
31 billion euro ($41 billion) worth of high interest IOUs issued
by the government to bail out two collapsed banks, saying the
scheme was not approved by parliament.
A Dublin court said on Wednesday it would reconvene in April
ahead of a full hearing at a later date. That could take months.
A ruling against the government could then see it forced to
implement new legislation, complicating any outcome of ongoing
talks with the European Central Bank on a possible refinancing
of the notes, which were used to bail out the now-defunct Anglo
Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide Building Society.
"It's certainly there to be fought. It's not a spurious
argument," said Paul McDermott, a barrister and constitutional
law lecturer at University College Dublin (UCD), adding that the
earliest the case was likely to end was in July.
"Undoubtedly, given so much legislation was passed so
quickly, it would be surprising if there were no provisions
where there were weakenesses or drafting issues."
Hall said he would resubmit court papers later on Wednesday
to lodge a constitutional challenge rather than ask for a
judicial review, as he had previously indicated.
The judge said the case would return to the High Court on
April 17.
If the challenge is upheld, the court would make legislative
recommendations but would also have the choice of giving the
government some time to organise an alternate arrangement.
"Just because something is struck down, doesn't mean the
courts will leave a vacuum. There are tricks the court can use
to limit the fall-out," McDermott said.