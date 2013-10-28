* Ireland due to complete bailout in December
* Walsh to set out agency's strategic targets
* Does not affect his role at IAG
By Sam Cage
DUBLIN, Oct 28 Ireland appointed airline chief
Willie Walsh to its government debt agency on Monday, securing
the former British Airways boss's broad experience as it returns
to financial markets following a 85 billion euro bailout.
Walsh, now chief executive of British Airways' parent
International Airlines Group, will become chairman of
the National Treasury Management Agency's (NTMA) board of
directors once a law approving the board's creation has been
passed early next year.
The board will be charged with setting broad targets for
debt management and the agency's investment strategy. John
Corrigan will remain Chief Executive of NTMA.
Ireland will not issue any more bonds this year as it has
cash on hand, but will need to show it can fund itself regularly
on international markets after it becomes the first euro zone
state to exit a bailout in December.
IAG, which also owns Iberia, said the appointment would not
affect Walsh's role at the airline operator.
"Willie Walsh is an ideal candidate for the role ... given
his position as a global business leader, his extensive
experience of corporate change, and his equity and financial
market experience," Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a
statement.
Walsh, born in Dublin in 1961 and an MBA graduate of the
well-respected Trinity College, Dublin, was a pilot for Aer
Lingus before rising to become chief executive of the
Irish carrier. He moved to British Airways as chief executive
and was then appointed CEO of IAG on its creation in 2011.
Noonan is meeting IMF officials this week as Ireland
considers leaving its bailout without a financing backstop from
its international lenders.
That would block it from accessing the European Central
Bank's as-yet-unused programme of government bond purchases but
it would also reduce the conditions and close monitoring by
European officials, bolstering Dublin's claim to have restored
economic sovereignty lost by the previous government in 2010.
"The game plan is pretty well laid out, there is no bond
supply until year-end and they are pre-funded for next year,"
said David Schnautz, rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York
"The decision on the credit line is on the government side
and the debt agency has only a consulting role."