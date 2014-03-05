DUBLIN, March 5 Ireland's debt agency may this
year purchase some bonds due for repayment in April 2016 to ease
a sharp rise in debt repayments in addition to swapping some for
longer-dated paper, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
The debt agency said in February that it would consider
swapping the bond due for repayment in April 2016 with a
longer-dated bond.
"The vast majority I would imagine would be through the bond
switching. But if there were opportunities to buy some of it
back directly, that is something we would consider," NTMA debt
agency head John Corrigan told journalists.
He said the transaction would likely take place before the
end of the year, but declined to say whether it might take place
before the summer.