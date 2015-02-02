DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland has mandated its first 30-year syndicated bond issue, which will take place in the near future subject to market conditions, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.

Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB , Danske Bank, Davy, and Royal Bank Of Scotland have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)