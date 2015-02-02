BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
DUBLIN Feb 2 Ireland has mandated its first 30-year syndicated bond issue, which will take place in the near future subject to market conditions, the National Treasury Management Agency said on Monday.
Barclays, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB , Danske Bank, Davy, and Royal Bank Of Scotland have been appointed as joint lead managers for the transaction, the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.