DUBLIN Nov 15 Ireland still expects to start tapping the long-term debt markets in 2013 despite the current volatility gripping the euro zone, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

Noonan told parliament that the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) still intended to test the waters next year with short-term issues before a full return to the debt markets in 2013.

"The NTMA are still of the view that we will get back into the markets in the second half of 2013," he said.

"They plan to enter the markets earlier than that but not in a view to be fully funded. But they plan to test the market." (Reporting by Conor Humphries)