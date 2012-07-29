DUBLIN, July 29 Ireland will likely hold its next auction of treasury bills in September, one of two or three planned before the end of the year, the head of the national debt agency said on Sunday.

"We are likely to resume that programme in September and have probably two or three auctions by the end of the year," the head of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), John Corrigan, told national broadcaster RTE.

The NTMA last month said it had yet to decide whether to run another treasury bill auction in August and said it expected to hold three or four more this year.