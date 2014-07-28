DUBLIN, July 28 Ireland is considering holding
lower cash balances than the 12 to 15 months worth it has held
for the last two years, the head of the country's debt agency
said on Monday.
"Given what's happened in the market we are now looking at
targeting lower cash balances of 9-12 months," National Treasury
Management Agency (NTMA) Chief Executive John Corrigan told a
news conference.
Corrigan added that the NTMA's working plan was to run
another bond swap and buyback before the end of the year to
further cut its funding requirements for 2016.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Kate Holton)