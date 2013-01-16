DUBLIN Jan 16 Ireland's talks with the European
Central Bank on easing the terms of part of its bank-related
debt are not quite over but the envisaged solution will be very
advantageous to the country, its central bank governor said.
"'Done and dusted' is over-interpreting my statement so be
careful with that," Patrick Honohan told Irish members of
parliament at a committee meeting on Wednesday.
"This design will definitely be very advantageous to
Ireland... Of course any transaction that involves lengthening
of maturities, it can end up adding up lots more years of
interest but if those interest rates are sufficiently low then
that is also advantageous, so don't worry on that count."