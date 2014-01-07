DUBLIN Jan 7 Ireland is aiming to raise 6-10
billion euros from debt markets this year, having completed its
EU/IMF bailout last month, its debt agency said on Tuesday.
The country has attracted bumper demand for its first debt
sales since leaving the bailout, a sale of 10-year bonds that
could raise 3-4 billion euros, and the government is already
funded into 2015.
"The NTMA's working plan for this year is to raise, subject
to bond market conditions, between 6 billion euros and 10
billion euros by way of pre-funding for 2015," the National
Treasury Management Agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Conor Humphries)