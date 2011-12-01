DUBLIN Nov 30 Irish banks might need greater
flexibility to meet deleveraging targets under an EU-IMF
bailout plan, a senior banker said on Wednesday.
Bank of Ireland , Allied Irish Banks Plc
(AIB) and Irish Life and Permanent have to cut their
balance sheets by 70 billion euros by 2013 to reduce dependence
on emergency funding from the European Central Bank.
After successfully hiving off assets this year through a
mixture of disposals, repayments and redemptions, next year is
expected to prove more difficult due to a deepening sovereign
debt crisis in Europe and as European lenders ramp up their own
deleveraging plans.
"The deleveraging plan went well in 2011. Obviously the
headwinds are against us in 2012 with what is happening in
Europe in terms of sovereign risk and bank recaps around
Europe," said Fergus Murphy, head of restructuring at AIB and
chairman of Financial Services Ireland, the trade association
for financial services firms.
"It may be necessary for some more innovation to be brought
to the deleverage plan in relation to structured finance,
off-balance sheet structures etc to enable the completion of
that challenge," Murphy told an audience of bankers and
politicians, including Prime Minister Enda Kenny, in Dublin.
Earlier this month, Ireland's financial regulator said
that, if the country's banks were faced with potentially large
losses to reduce their assets, then the pace of deleveraging
could be slowed.
AIB said on Wednesday it was more than halfway to meeting a
19 billion euros deleveraging target by the end of 2013. AIB
has shrunk its assets by some 10.7 billion euros this year and
aims to sell loans worth over 1 billion euros by the end of
December.
Bank of Ireland said this week it was selling project
finance loans to Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc for 470 million euros, a discount of 16 percent.