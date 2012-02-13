* Irish Finance Dept releases new deposit stats for first time

* Figures show 2 pct growth in deposits Dec m/m

DUBLIN Feb 13 Deposits held by the four Irish banks covered by a government guarantee have been growing steadily since September, Ireland's finance department said on Monday.

Consolidated deposits at the four banks -- Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, permanent tsb and the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation -- were 147 billion euros ($194 billion) in December, up 2 billion euros compared with November, the department of finance said.

The volume of customer deposits has been growing steadily since August, when it was 140 billion euros.

While Irish consumers, companies and pension funds pulled large amounts of cash out of Irish-based banks before the signing of an EU/IMF bailout in 2010, deposits have stabilised in recent months.

The finance department said the measure of consolidated deposits, which is published for the first time, offers a more accurate picture of deposit flows at the covered banks than figures published by the central bank, which include intra-group deposits and exclude deposits held at overseas subsidiaries.

The Central Bank said the four covered banks had 102 billion euros of deposits from the private sector in December, posting an increase of 1 billion euros from November after seven months of falls.