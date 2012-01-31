DUBLIN Jan 31 The annual rate of decline
in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 7.3 percent in
December from 9 percent the previous month as generous interest
rate offers on longer-term deposits attracted demand, data
showed on Tuesday.
While Irish consumers, companies and pension funds pulled
large amounts of cash out of Irish-based banks before the
signing of an EU/IMF bailout in 2010, deposits have stabilised
in recent months and the central bank said December saw a rise
of 108 million euro in Irish resident private-sector deposits.
Ireland's banks are nevertheless dependent on emergency
funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) in the wake of the
large deposit outflows and are under pressure to cut their
balance sheets to end this dependence.
Overall, banks based in Ireland had nearly 108.4 billion
euros of outstanding loans with the ECB at the end of December,
of which just under 72 billion euros was held by banks servicing
the local economy such as Bank of Ireland and Allied
Irish Banks up from 73 billion euros the previous
month.