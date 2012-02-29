DUBLIN Feb 29 The annual rate of decline
in loans to Irish households increased to 3.9 percent in January
from 3.8 percent in December, with a drop in lending for
consumption accounting for the bulk of the reduction.
Lending to households declined by 690 million euros in the
month following a net monthly reduction of 65 million euros in
December, Ireland's central bank said.
The central bank also said that the annual rate of decline
in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 7.0 percent
year-on-year in January from 7.3 percent the previous month.