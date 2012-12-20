DUBLIN Dec 20 Deposits held by Irish banks covered by a government guarantee fell marginally in November after hitting a near two-year high in the previous month, Ireland's finance ministry said on Thursday.

Deposits at Allied Irish Banks Group, permanent tsb and Bank of Ireland fell by 0.4 percent to 154 billion euros ($204 billion) mainly due to softer retail deposits, the ministry said.

Irish banks suffered tens of billions of euros in deposit outflows in the run up to the country's 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout but have increased by 6.3 percent or 9.1 billion euros in the year to date.