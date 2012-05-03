By Tom Bill and Lorraine Turner
LONDON/DUBLIN May 3 "It was a good day," said
the man who bought Ireland's first derelict 'ghost estate' at
auction since the country suffered Europe's heaviest property
crash.
The Northern Ireland developer, who wanted to remain
anonymous, paid 122,500 euros ($161,100) for three unfinished
houses and a four-acre plot of land in County Cavan in the north
of the country on Thursday, telling Reuters he believes the
market has hit the bottom.
He is not alone.
The Irish housing market is feeling the first twinges of
recovery since the credit crisis slammed prices 50 percent lower
and stopped more than 600 developments in their tracks.
In popular areas of the capital Dublin, demand is being
fuelled by first-time buyers and families who delayed trading up
during the price plunge and now believe values have stopped
falling.
Companies like Google and Bank of New York Mellon
are hiring in Dublin, adding more demand. In the meantime,
supply has been strangled by a five-year construction freeze.
Buyers are now seeing pockets of recovery in a market
previously dismissed as synonymous with the property binge that
triggered the global credit crisis.
American Jenette DelMonaco, who works for Apple,
was also among 2,000 people that squeezed into the ballroom at
Dublin's Shelbourne hotel on Thursday, looking to buy one or
more of the 98 properties being auctioned by Allsop that raised
12.9 million euros.
Fed up renting a draughty, single-glazed cottage in
Ireland's second city of Cork, she paid 104,000 euros for a
three-bedroom light-blue painted house set in the hillside 30
minutes from the city centre. Its pre-crash price was 400,000
euros.
"I've been on the fence about buying for a year and a half.
My financial advisor kept saying 'just wait, just wait ... it's
going to keep going down'," she told Reuters. "I do think the
market has hit bottom."
Chris Bell, head of Europe at property agent Knight Frank,
agrees and said this summer could be "a tipping point for buyers
coming back to the market".
The company handles deals worth more than 500,000 euros and
the number of transactions has doubled in the last six months
versus the same period in the previous year.
Economic data also suggest a market on the turn. Irish house
prices were unchanged in March compared to February, only the
second time prices have not fallen month-on-month for over four
years, and boosted by a 0.7 percent increase in Dublin.
Farmers and other landowners got rich in Ireland's
decade-long real estate boom before 2007, selling land to both
professional and amateur developers keen to cash in by building
houses, offices and shops in what appeared to be a one-way bet
on rising prices.
When the bubble burst, the Irish government was forced to
take an 85 billion euro bailout and set up the National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) to acquire bad loans the country's
banks had provided to fund the spree.
"There is a lot of empty stock in Ireland but it's all in
the wrong place," Bell said, pointing to popular areas of
Dublin, Cork and Galway as in particularly high demand.
Ireland's biggest estate agent Sherry Fitzgerald has
registered 2,000 new buyers this year, a 28 percent increase on
last year, according to head of residential Michael Grehan.
"Transaction levels are up by about the same amount and if I
had more stock that number would be higher. Ask any estate agent
in Dublin, their problem is a lack of good stock," he told
Reuters, saying redbrick family homes in the Dublin 4 and 6
postcodes were among the most popular.
A recovery in Dublin could precede other parts of the
country b y months or years depending on the excess of empty
homes, Grehan said, with the counties of Roscommon, Cavan and
Leitrim in the north being the worst affected.
GET OFF THE FENCE
Pent-up demand is strong, a survey by the country's biggest
property website Daft.ie showed in February, with almost two
thirds of users either renting or living with their parents.
Financial incentives around capital gains tax and the
lowering of stamp duty were also helping more buyers "get off
the fence", Grehan said.
Other data suggest that while the bottom may have been
reached, a full-blown recovery could be some way off. Irish
unemployment, among the worst in Europe, has stayed above 14
percent for almost two years and is forecast to fall to just
11.7 percent by 2015 though employment rose for the first time
in four years in the final quarter of last year.
With Irish banks just halfway through a sweeping three-year
deleveraging programme, tighter credit conditions will also
temper demand. Loans advanced for house purchases have fallen
for 25 straight months while the value of new mortgage lending,
though stabilising, is down 35 percent year-on-year.
It explains why many buyers are cash-rich expatriates, said
Robert Ganly, head of residential at Knight Frank in Ireland.
About 60 percent of its transactions are being done by expats
returning from the UK, United Arab Emirates and the Far East to
educate their children or retire, he said.
A growing sense the worst may be over in pockets of the
market has prompted overseas investors, including private
equity, to "stop kicking the tyres and hone in on deals", Grehan
said.
The property investment arms of Deutsche Bank and
insurer Axa, with about 85 billion euros of real
estate assets under management between them, told Reuters in
March that they were looking at the Irish commercial property
market with renewed interest.
"The Irish economy is at an interesting point in time to buy
good assets after taking tough economic decisions early on,"
Pierre Cherki, global head of Deutsche Bank's RREEF unit said.
"We are in Ireland talking to landowners about buying
residential sites rather than the stuff that comes out of NAMA
that has to be on the open market," a senior source at a listed
London-based developer told Reuters on condition of anonymity
because its shareholders were not aware of the plan.
Allsop said demand came from all over the world, with
Internet users from 130 countries showing an interest in Irish
property. Thursday's auction saw three Asian telephone bidders
for a single Dublin flat, it said.
As the buyer of the 'ghost estate' waited for solicitors to
process his paperwork in a sunlit room overlooking Dublin's
leafy St Stephens green, his satisfaction was clear.
Leaning over to another Irish buyer he asked: "Did you get a
bargain?"