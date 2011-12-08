* Move follows criticism for not passing on previous cut

* ECB lowers benchmark rate from 1.25 pct to 1 pct

DUBLIN Dec 8 Bank of Ireland partially passed on the European Central Bank's (ECB) quarter-percentage point rate cut to customers holding variable rate mortgages on Thursday, after coming under political pressure for failing to do so last month.

Ireland's banks, at the centre of the country's financial crisis, have been reluctant to pass on rate cuts to standard variable mortgages because of their large losses on tracker mortgages, which track the ECB rate and are expensive to fund.

Last month all local lenders, except Bank of Ireland, passed on an ECB 25-basis point cut after Prime Minister Enda Kenny told their executives they had to. Bank of Ireland is the only local lender not in state control after a property crash sent the sector into meltdown.

Bank of Ireland, in which the state holds 15 percent, said on Thursday the rate on its standard variable mortgage was being reduced by between 0.1 percent and 0.15 percent. New customers will now be offered a minimum variable rate of 3.4 percent.

The benchmark ECB interest rate is now 1 percent.

"The bank's funding costs remain elevated and we will keep our interest rates including those for deposits under ongoing review," it said in a statement.

Allied Irish Banks, which passed on last month's ECB rate reduction in full after an embarrassing climbdown, did not pass on Thursday's reduction to its standard variable customers.

AIB's standard variable rate, at 3.24 percent, is the lowest on the market. It also did not pass on ECB rate increases in April and July.

In a statement, AIB said it had to balance its treatment of customers with the fact its mortgage books were loss-making.

Ireland's central bank is against forcing banks to pass on ECB rate cuts and has instead used its powers of persuasion -- reinforced by the near 50 billion euros ($66.95 billion)in emergency funding it has lent them -- to ensure their variable rates are proportionate.

Permanent tsb, which has effectively priced itself out of the standard variable mortgage market, said on Thursday it would pass on the ECB cut to all its customers and reduce some of its variable rate mortgages by a further 46 basis points.

Permanent tsb's standard variable rate mortgage is now 5.19 percent.