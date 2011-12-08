DUBLIN Dec 8 Bank of Ireland
partially passed on the European Central Bank's (ECB) quarter
percentage point rate cut to customers holding variable rate
mortgages on Thursday after coming under political pressure for
failing to do so last month.
Bank of Ireland, the only local lender not in state control,
said the rate on its standard variable mortgage was being
reduced by between 0.15 percent and 0.1 percent. New customers
will now be offered a minimum variable rate of 3.4 percent.
"The bank's funding costs remain elevated and we will keep
our interest rates including those for deposits under ongoing
review," Bank of Ireland said in a statement.