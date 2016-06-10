FRANKFURT, June 10 Ireland needs to boost the
supply of housing and keep a close eye on its property market,
which is being driven by foreign buyers and strong demand, the
European Central Bank and the European Commission said on
Friday.
Ireland received financial assistance from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund from 2011 to late 2013
and is now subject to so-called "post-programme surveillance"
until at least 75 percent of the aid received has been repaid.
"The undersupply of housing remains a prominent issue and
needs to be tackled using supply-side measures," the two
institutions said in a joint statement after their fifth
surveillance mission.
"Careful monitoring of the property market should continue,
especially given the high foreign capital inflows into the
commercial real estate market, coupled with strong demand."
While praising Ireland's "remarkable" economic adjustment,
the ECB and the Commission said efforts should continue to
improve insolvency and bankruptcy procedures and speed up the
recovery of collateral.
