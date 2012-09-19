DUBLIN, Sept 19 The European Central Bank has
urged the Irish government to narrow the category of debtors who
will be eligible for its new insolvency regime, warning that
current proposals could impact on the capital adequacy of the
country's lenders.
In response to growing arrears among homeowners and outdated
bankruptcy laws, Ireland has proposed new non-judicial routes
for struggling mortgage holders to settle both unsecured and
secured debts of up to 3 million euros ($3.9 million).
The new laws are currently in the draft stage.
In an opinion paper, the ECB said it generally supported the
reforms but recommended that the limit for personal insolvency
arrangements (PIAs), the category dealing with the biggest
debtors, be reduced to 1 billion euros.
"The potential inclusion of such large amounts of secured
debt in the PIA, including 'buy-to-let' mortgage loans, is
unprecedented and may have significant financial implications
for creditor banks if it results in deteriorating payment morale
of debtors," the ECB said in the paper.
"If made use of by large numbers of debtors, the PIAs could
significantly increase default rates and thus impact on both the
capital adequacy and liquidity position of credit institutions
at a time when they are still undergoing restructuring."
Ireland's government has said the non-judicial schemes
should not increase bad loan costs to banks as they will allow
more flexibility and make it easier for lenders to avoid the
costly process of bankruptcy and foreclosure.
But the ECB, which also advised that the review period for
the new regime should be shortened to one or two years from the
five currently proposed, noted that no detailed assessment had
been made of how the new provisions would affect creditor banks.
"In the absence of an impact assessment, it is difficult to
be confident that the objectives set by the draft law will be
achieved," the ECB said in the paper that was signed by its
president Mario Draghi and published on its website.