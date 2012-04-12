DUBLIN, April 12 Considerable structural and
financial reforms are still needed in Ireland to quash any
lingering doubts about the country's debt sustainability,
European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen said on Thursday.
Asmussen said Dublin's EU/IMF programme was on track but
that like the rest of Europe, fiscal consolidation and growth
enhancing structural reforms were needed for Ireland to remain
competitive in the global marketplace.
"So far Ireland has delivered, I am confident it can be a
'success story'," Asmussen said in a speech, adding that he was
truly impressed with how Ireland has handled its tough
challenges.
"Nonetheless, substantial challenges remain. Ambitious
structural and financial reforms are still needed... The Irish
government has the capacity to further consolidate and implement
the necessary reforms, so that there will be no lingering doubts
about the sustainability of government debt."
Ahead of Ireland's referendum on the European Union's new
fiscal treaty next month, Asmussen said it was of utmost
importance that all euro area countries implement the new rules
and that ultimately further steps towards a fiscal union were
needed.
Echoing comments made earlier on Thursday, the German
central banker said the ECB stood ready to work with Dublin on
proposals to reorganise payments on 27 billion euros worth of
high-interest IOUs issued to prop up two failed Irish banks.
However he said Irish hopes of replacing the so-called
'promissory notes' for loans backed by Europe's temporary
bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
would have to meet strict criteria.
"To replace the promissory notes with support from the EFSF
must meet important criteria, including that it should improve
the chances of both the state and the banks returning to
market-based funding, and of the banks reducing their
extraordinary reliance on the Eurosystem," he said.