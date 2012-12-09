DUBLIN Dec 9 Ireland does not plan to make a
3.1 billion euro ($4 billion) repayment due next March on
promissory notes used to recapitalise a failed lender, a senior
minister said, adding he was confident the European Central Bank
would back a restructuring.
"We didn't pay the promissory note this year and as far as
I'm concerned we're not going to pay it next year. It's as
simple as that," Minister for Communications Pat Rabbitte told
state broadcaster RTE.
Ireland is lobbying the European Central Bank (ECB) to
restructure 31 billion euros in promissory notes - a form of
high-interest IOU - used to recapitalise the former Anglo Irish
Bank, now called the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.
The government struck a deal last March to avoid immediate
payment of 3.1 billion euros due, settling the bill by issuing a
13-year bond. It has indicated it wants a deal on the entire
debt before March 2013.
The ECB has indicated it would consider replacing the
promissory notes with another instrument, but it has repeatedly
said the Irish government must honour its commitments.
"The ECB is a difficult institution to bring around to
stamping the deal that we need, but I believe that we will get
that deal and I believe that we will get it before it falls due
in March," Rabbitte said.
"We can't pay. This was an IOU entered into by the previous
Government when the Anglo Irish Bank collapsed and the notion of
us paying it next March doesn't arise," Rabbitte said.
A spokesman for the minister did not immediately respond to
an enquiry as to whether he believed the government could not
afford to pay the promissory note.
The government has said its 2013 budget released last week
did not include any expected savings from a deferral of the 3.1
billion payment, which would represent 6.2 percent of the 50
billion euros of net current expenditure planned next year.