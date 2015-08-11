DUBLIN Aug 11 More new cars were sold in
Ireland in the first seven months of this year than in the whole
of 2014, data showed on Tuesday, further underscoring the
economy's quick turnaround from a debt crisis.
Ireland's economy grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year in the
first three months of 2015 and is forecast to be the
fastest-growing economy in Europe for the second year running as
consumers begin to spend again on high-value items such as cars.
Just over 122,000 new vehicles were licenced in the year to
end-July, Ireland's Central Statistics Officer said, a 32
percent increase on the same period a year ago and already ahead
of the near-118,000 registered during 2014.
At the 2007 peak, almost a quarter of a million cars and
good vehicles were sold in the country of 4.6 million people
before a property crash triggered a recession that cut the
number of new vehicles sold by over a third within two years.
In July alone - a month that many buyers target because new
vehicle registration plates become available for the second half
of the year - car sales rose by 52 percent year-on-year and
goods vehicle purchases were up 54 percent.
