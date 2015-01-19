DUBLIN Jan 19 Central bank chief Patrick
Honohan saw only a slim chance of rescuing Ireland's economy
when he helped negotiate an international bailout in 2010, he
said on Monday.
Ireland became the second euro zone country after Greece to
take an EU/IMF bailout when it was locked out of lending markets
in late 2010. But it was the first to complete its programme,
just over a year ago, and can now borrow from debt markets at
record low rates.
Honohan said at the time the programme was designed,
International Monetary Fund staff and Irish negotiators --
including him -- saw a high risk of failure.
"The risk was high that, at the end of the three years of
the programme, the indebtedness of the government would be too
high for the government to have access to the market at any
reasonable terms, and would give rise to the need for a second
programme and a prolonged period of uncertainty," Honohan said
in the text of a speech.
"Partly due to some good fortune as well as to the sustained
adherence to an effective fiscal adjustment programme, Ireland
has done much better than it might have -- and much better than
I and others expected -- in turning around a situation, the
gravity of which became increasingly evident during 2009 and
2010."
Addressing a conference on lessons from the bailout, Honohan
criticised Ireland's "troika" of lenders for opposing proposals
to impose losses on senior debt-holders.
He said the opposition to "bailing-in" such bondholders,
particularly those holding debt from Irish banks that eventually
had to be wound down, was a "significant flaw in the programme
design".
"True, there would probably have been some adverse
reputational effect for Ireland from a bail-in, but very limited
if it had been part of the programme design as was envisaged by
some Troika officials," he said, referring to the group of
official lenders.
After a deep recession, Ireland's economy is estimated to
have grown by almost 5 percent last year, faster than any other
in the European Union. Its budget deficit is set to fall below 3
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year having swelled
to a third of the size of the economy after the 2010 bank
rescue.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)