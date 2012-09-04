* Tax revenues 1.7 pct ahead of target
* Exchequer deficit of 11.3 bln euros vs 20.4 bln yr ago
* Health department unveiled emergency cuts last week
DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ireland said its deficit-cutting
drive was on course after better income and sales tax returns
put revenues ahead of target in the year to end-August even
though the health department pushed spending higher than
planned.
Tax returns were 1.7 percent, or 365 million euros ($459.28
million), ahead of target in the first eight months of the year,
with income, value-added and corporation tax receipts all better
than expected, the finance ministry said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"We're continuing to see tax receipts significantly ahead of
both last year and the targets set for this year, which is very
positive," said Peter Vale, tax partner in Grant Thornton.
"What's interesting is that the tax take has been resilient
in the face of a sluggish domestic economy and challenging
conditions in our main trading partners," he said.
This keeps Ireland on target to meet its 2012 deficit target
under its EU/IMF bailout programme. The country is wading
through an unprecedented eight-year austerity drive of tax hikes
and spending cuts to reduce a budget deficit that, at 9.4
percent of gross domestic product, was the worst in the European
Union last year.
Fellow bailout recipient Portugal, in contrast, is having
trouble raising tax revenues as tough austerity measures and a
deepening recession are undermining its efforts to meet strict
fiscal goals.
As expected, Irish spending was still higher than
anticipated after the health department unveiled emergency cuts
last week, saying it will cut back on care for the elderly and
overtime pay to find 130 million euros of new savings.
Net voted current expenditure was 1.6 percent, or 437
million euros, above target in the year to August at 28 billion
euros, but down from a 2.3 percent overspend in the six months
to June.
Ireland's budget deficit for the year to end-August nearly
halved to 11.3 billion euros ($14.22 billion) from 20.4 billion
a year ago, largely due to one-off factors.
A deal struck in March to reschedule a 3.1 billion euro
annual cash payment of high-interest IOUs that Dublin issued to
prop up two state-run banks helped reduce the deficit.