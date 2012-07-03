DUBLIN, July 3 Ireland kept ahead of its revenue goals for the year at the end of June when returns beat their target by 3.1 percent, but the government was still spending more than anticipated with current expenditure coming in 2.3 percent above target.

Ireland's budget deficit for the first half of the year fell to 9.4 billion euros from 10.8 billion a year ago, mainly as result of a deal struck in March to reschedule a 3.1 billion euro annual cash payment of high-interest IOUs that Dublin issued to prop up two state-run banks.

The finance department said its 1.3 billion euro purchase of Irish Life & Permanent's life and pension business partly offset the gain made from the deal to put off the IOU payment.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said the government was confident of meeting its target of reducing its budget deficit to 8.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year.