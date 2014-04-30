DUBLIN, April 30 The governor of Ireland's central bank on Wednesday said it was "absolutely crucial" that the government stuck to its fiscal targets following the country's exit from its EU-IMF bailout last year.

Patrick Honohan told a news conference that efforts to deal with mortgage arrears in the country were "broadly on track," but that it was unclear if Irish house prices were still undervalued after climbing 8 percent last year.

Honohan also said he was satisfied with stress test scenarios announced by the European Banking Authority for Irish lenders. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)