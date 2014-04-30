(Repeats without changes to fix USN)

DUBLIN, April 30 The governor of Ireland's central bank on Wednesday said it was "absolutely crucial" that the government stuck to its fiscal targets following the country's exit from its EU-IMF bailout last year.

Patrick Honohan told a news conference that efforts to deal with mortgage arrears in the country were "broadly on track," but that it was unclear if Irish house prices were still undervalued after climbing 8 percent last year.

Honohan also said he was satisfied with stress test scenarios announced by the European Banking Authority for Irish lenders. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)