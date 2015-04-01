DUBLIN, April 1 Ireland's central bank on
Wednesday nudged up its 2015 economic growth forecast on higher
exports and consumer spending, saying gross domestic product
would expand 3.8 percent rather than the 3.7 percent forecast
two months ago.
Ireland's economy has rebounded strongly since it exited an
EU-IMF bailout in late 2013, and gross domestic product grew by
4.8 percent last year, the fastest expansion in the European
Union.
In its quarterly review of the Irish economy, the central
bank said it expected personal consumer expenditure to increase
by 2.2 percent in 2015, while exports of goods and services will
grow 5.7 percent. It cut its forecast for unemployment at the
end of 2015 to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent.
"The momentum of recovery in the Irish economy continues to
build and broaden, with domestic demand now making a significant
positive contribution to growth," the bank said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)