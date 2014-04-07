DUBLIN, April 7 Irish consumer sentiment fell
slightly in March from a near seven-year high, a survey showed
on Monday, as households kept tight budgets and a broad-based
recovery in spending remained elusive.
Employment is growing strongly in Ireland, which exited an
EU/IMF bailout last year, but data last month showed the economy
unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter of 2013, denting a
recovery that had been expected to pick up steam.
The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to
83.1 in March from 85.5 in February, its first drop in four
months, having reached its highest level since May 2007, the
year before a property bubble burst and a deep economic crisis
took hold.
A sub-index of consumer expectations, however, rose to its
highest level since January 2007, with labour-market
expectations especially positive.
"Our sense is that confidence is still set on a modestly
improving trend. However, the March results emphasise that the
mood of Irish consumers is still fragile and they are not seeing
broadly based improvements in their financial situations," KBC
Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.
"Irish consumers may be more willing to spend of late.
Unfortunately, other elements of the survey relating to
household finances raise questions as to whether they will be
able to step up their spending."
Hughes added that spending may be being concentrated on 'big
ticket' items such as cars, electrical equipment and
property-related outlays while spending in other areas remains
constrained.
Car sales have risen sharply so far this year while property
prices are on the rise again, particularly in Dublin, but
spending elsewhere is subdued.
The survey's sub-index for current economic conditions
accounted for much of the monthly decrease in consumer
sentiment.
