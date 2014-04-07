DUBLIN, April 7 Irish consumer sentiment fell slightly in March from a near seven-year high, a survey showed on Monday, as households kept tight budgets and a broad-based recovery in spending remained elusive.

Employment is growing strongly in Ireland, which exited an EU/IMF bailout last year, but data last month showed the economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter of 2013, denting a recovery that had been expected to pick up steam.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 83.1 in March from 85.5 in February, its first drop in four months, having reached its highest level since May 2007, the year before a property bubble burst and a deep economic crisis took hold.

A sub-index of consumer expectations, however, rose to its highest level since January 2007, with labour-market expectations especially positive.

"Our sense is that confidence is still set on a modestly improving trend. However, the March results emphasise that the mood of Irish consumers is still fragile and they are not seeing broadly based improvements in their financial situations," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

"Irish consumers may be more willing to spend of late. Unfortunately, other elements of the survey relating to household finances raise questions as to whether they will be able to step up their spending."

Hughes added that spending may be being concentrated on 'big ticket' items such as cars, electrical equipment and property-related outlays while spending in other areas remains constrained.

Car sales have risen sharply so far this year while property prices are on the rise again, particularly in Dublin, but spending elsewhere is subdued.

The survey's sub-index for current economic conditions accounted for much of the monthly decrease in consumer sentiment. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Susan Fenton)