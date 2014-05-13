DUBLIN May 13 Irish consumer sentiment
rebounded to a fresh seven-year high in April, a survey showed
on Tuesday, but the authors warned that optimism about the
overall economy was not translating into confidence about
personal finances.
The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index climbed
to 87.2 in April from 83.1 in March, its highest since January
2007, the year before a property bubble burst and a deep
economic crisis took hold.
But while 51 percent of those surveyed said they expected
the Irish economy to improve in the next 12 months, only 17
percent said they expected their personal finances to improve.
"It is good news that consumers feel the world is getting
better but these data are not saying all their problems have
gone away," KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.
"While the survey may hint at some pick-up in consumer
spending, there is little to suggest a dramatic increase is in
prospect."
Rising house prices and falling unemployment have helped
boost confidence since Ireland emerged from its EU-IMF bailout
late last year, prompting government ministers to hint at an end
to the country's austerity programme.
Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast gross
domestic product growth of 1.7 percent in 2014, up from a 0.3
percent contraction last year.
Retail sales were up 8.9 percent in March from a year
earlier although when booming car sales are excluded they rose a
more modest 2.2 percent.
Tuesday's survey showed the number of people who said the
economy was likely to improve in the coming year was stable at
around 50 percent, but the number who expect the economy to
worsen fell to 14 percent from 24 percent in March.
