* Fin Min cuts 2015 deficit forecast to 1.7 pct from 2.1
* Forecast in early 2015 was 2.7 pct
* Tax take almost 3 bln above forecast at end Nov
(Adds details, quotes)
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Dec 1 Ireland slashed its year-end
budget deficit forecast on Tuesday to 1.7 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) from 2.1 percent, as the tax take in
Europe's fastest growing economy far exceeded expectations in
November.
That would leave Ireland with a deficit close to half the 3
percent target set under its EU-IMF bailout in 2010, which
rescued the country from a property and banking collapse.
Earlier this year, the government forecast a budget deficit
of 2.7 percent of GDP.
But a combination of a booming economy and a surge in
corporation tax paid by multinationals changed the calculations,
Finance Minister Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee.
"On the assumption that December will be in line with
forecasts it, would be safe to say now that the end of year
deficit will be ... around 1.7" percent of GDP, Noonan said.
"For 2016 we were pitching for 1.2, but ... it would be a
safe assumption to take 0.4 off that as well. That would be 0.8,
0.7 percent."
The tax take was 470 million euros better than expected in
November, bringing the total overrun for the first 11 months of
the year to "a shade under 3 billion euros," Noonan said.
The government has said the high tax take is caused by a
combination of a booming economy, which is forecast to grow by
around 6 percent this year, and higher corporation tax payments
by U.S. multinationals in Ireland.
Corporation tax accounted for over 2 billion euros of the
2.5 billion euro overrun at the end of
October. Noonan has said the increase is
sustainable and will likely be repeated next year.
Ireland in 2010 agreed that it would cut its deficit below 3
percent by the end of 2015 and balance its budget by the end of
2018.
Noonan said that discussions in the European Union about the
possiblity of defining a balanced budget at 0.5 percent of GDP
meant that Ireland may balance its budget in nominal terms
before 2018.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)