DUBLIN Dec 30 Irish people withdrew around 648 million euros in deposits from state-supported banks in November, partly reflecting seasonal withdrawals ahead of Christmas, central bank data showed on Friday.

Ireland's state-supported banks - Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Banks and permanent tsb - have seen their deposits from Irish companies, consumers and pension funds stabilise in the second half of this year after suffering around 55 billion euros worth of withdrawals in the previous 12 months.

Deposits from non-residents in the state-supported banks continue to decline, totalling around 67 billion euros in November compared to 164 billion euros in June 2010. In November, deposits from euro area residents rose by over 240 million euros but fell by 3.2 billion for those from the rest of the world.

The annual pace of deposit withdrawal experienced by all banks based in Ireland, including foreign lenders with little or no local business, eased to nine percent in November from 11 percent the previous month and the slowest annual pace of decline since May.

Tough stress tests of Ireland's banks under an 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout have helped restore some confidence in the sector but the local lenders are still dependent on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Overall, banks based in Ireland had nearly 104 billion euros of outstanding loans with the ECB at the end of November, of which 73 billion euros was held by banks servicing the local economy such as Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks up from 71.5 billion euros the previous month.

After years of reckless lending, Irish banks have sharply cut the supply of credit to consumers as they seek to maintain their capital bases. The annual rate of decline in loans to households ticked up to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in October.