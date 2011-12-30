DUBLIN Dec 30 The annual rate of decline in deposits by the Irish private sector slowed to 9 percent in November from 11 percent the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

Irish consumers, companies and pension funds have been pulling cash out of Irish-based banks for the past year, although the rate of decline in household deposits eased to 3.4 percent year-on-year in November from 4.5 percent the previous month.

In the wake of the deposit outflows, Ireland's banks are dependent on emergency funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and are under pressure to cut their balance sheets to end this dependence.

Overall, banks based in Ireland had nearly 104 billion euros of outstanding loans with the ECB at the end of November, of which 73 billion euros was held by banks servicing the local economy such as Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks up from 71.5 billion euros the previous month.

After years of reckless lending, Irish banks have sharply cut the supply of credit to consumers as they seek to maintain their capital bases. The annual rate of decline in loans to households ticked up to 4.1 percent from 3.9 percent in October.