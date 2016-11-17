* Irish house prices up 7.3 pct y/y, fastest pace in a year
* Lack of supply and investor demand seen pushing up prices
* New government house-to-buy scheme may stoke prices too
(Adds details, analyst quotes)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Nov 17 Irish property prices rose in
every region of the country in September, climbing an average
7.3 percent from the same month a year before, and analysts said
lack of supply would continue to drive the market higher.
September's annual rise was the biggest in any month since
mid-2015.
While Ireland was left with a surplus of houses after the
spectacular bursting of a property bubble in 2007 that cut
values in half, the country's accelerating economic recovery has
seen supply fall far short of demand.
In Dublin, where the recovery began three years ago, prices
were 5.4 percent higher year-on-year, although they remain a
third below their pre-crash peak. The rest of the country was up
11 percent, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on
Thursday.
"Irish house price inflation is accelerating as the market
grinds tighter. This reinforces our decision to revise up our
forecast for house price inflation to 7 percent in 2017," said
Conall Mac Coille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.
Prices had begun to stabilise at an annual growth rate of
around 4 to 5 percent a year ago following the introduction of
strict new central bank deposit rules on mortgage lending, but
have started picking up again over the past three months.
As its construction industry struggles to recover from the
crash, Ireland has failed in each of the last six years to build
even half the 25,000 homes analysts say are needed nationwide
each year to meet demand.
While data from Ireland's housing ministry suggests 10,500
houses were completed in the first nine months of the year as
measured by new electricity connections, the CSO figures showed
less than 2,000 new homes have been sold so far in 2016.
The chronic shortage of housing has pushed residential rents
above peak levels, adding further pressure to house prices as
more investors return to the market, John McCartney, director of
research at estate agent Savills, said.
"What we are now seeing is a resumption of price growth as
investors are being attracted into the market by ever higher
rents. Intensified competition between investors will drive
further price growth," McCartney said.
The Irish government's decision last month to offer a tax
break to first-time buyers of new homes in a measure designed to
stimulate house building will also eventually contribute to
further house price increases, McCartney added.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)