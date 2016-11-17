DUBLIN Nov 17 Irish property prices rose month-on-month in every region of the country in September, the central statistics office said on Thursday, contributing to a 1.3 percent monthly rise that put prices 7.3 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Property prices, which began a recovery in 2013 from a crash five years earlier, stabilised at an annual growth rate of around 4 to 5 percent a year ago, then started picking up again over the past three months.

Prices were up 5.4 percent year-on-year in Dublin, which has led the recovery, while the rest of the country was 11 percent higher. However, prices nationally averaged 33.1 percent below their 2007 peak at the height of the property bubble. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Larry King)