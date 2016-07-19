* Ireland failing to build half homes needed to meet demand
* Targets should be exceeded to deal with deficit-minister
* Help to Buy scheme due in October budget to boost demand
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, July 19 Ireland will aim to at least
double its housing output by 2019, the government said on
Tuesday, announcing a raft of measures to tackle a chronic
shortage that is raising living costs and homelessness.
Ireland was left with a surplus of houses after a 2008
property crash that cut values in half but while some
out-of-town housing estates lie empty, property has become
scarce in cities like Dublin where the population is growing
rapidly.
The government will speed up the planning process, assist
first-time buyers and boost social housing to address the
failure for the last six years to build half the 25,000 homes
analysts say are needed nationwide each year to meet demand.
"We want to get to 25,000 by 2019, and I agree with many
that we need to go well beyond 25,000 in terms of making up for
the deficit that has been there now for a decade. In many ways,
we need to get to between 30,000 to 35,000," Irish housing
minister Simon Coveney told a news conference.
While property prices are recovering and are now a third
below peak, the cost of a building a new house exceeds the sale
price in many instances and Coveney said government would help
cut the cost by funding infrastructure projects on key sites and
by freeing up state-owned land for residential development.
A Help to Buy scheme similar to the British government's
mortgage guarantee programme will be introduced in October's
budget to help boost demand among first-time buyers, alongside
supply side measure to try to stop the scheme just resulting in
higher house prices.
Coveney said the government would discuss the scheme with
Ireland's Central Bank which introduced strict new deposit rules
to curb excessive mortgage lending last year. The scheme will be
back-dated to ensure activity does not stall in the meantime.
The National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the 'bad bank'
set up in 2009 to mop up toxic assets in the financial system,
will also be put under pressure to see if it can deliver more
than the 20,000 new homes it has promised to build by 2020,
Coveney said.
Rents have soared as a result of the shortages and are above
peaks hit during the property boom in Dublin, damaging Ireland's
competitiveness and driving an increasing number of families
still suffering from the financial crisis into homelessness.
