* Growth accelerated to 2.7 pct q/q in final three months
* Ireland's economy grew faster than China's in 2015
* Many still not feeling the impact as elections showed
(Adds details, inflation and mortgage arrears data)
By Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, March 10 Ireland's economy grew by 7.8
percent last year, making it the fastest growing economy in the
Europe Union for the second successive year after growth
accelerated sharply in the final three months of the year.
Ireland has rebounded quickly from a 2010 international
bailout and its economy benefited in 2015 from further falls in
unemployment, a bumper year for retail sales and a weak euro
that boosted the large export sector.
The economy expanded by 2.7 percent on a quarterly basis
from October to December, up from 1.5 percent in the previous
quarter, the Central Statistics Office said.
"Momentum actually strengthened in the final quarter. This
is well ahead of all expectations. The consumer has been the
most positive surprise feature of 2015," Goodbody Stockbrokers
chief economist Dermot O'Leary said.
"We're not going to get the same growth in 2016, but there
is a lot of momentum coming into this year and we will well
exceed the rest of Europe again."
Official forecasts for 2016 are for gross domestic product
(GDP) growth of 4.3 percent.
The surge in activity in 2015 represented the fastest pace
of growth in 15 years and meant Ireland's economy grew faster
than China's and expanded at more than five times the euro zone
average.
Gross national product, seen by some economists as a more
accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it strips
out the earnings of Ireland's large cluster of multinational
firms, rose by 5.7 percent.
While sterling's recent depreciation against the euro may
hit export growth this year - given Britain's trade clout with
Ireland - economic indicators in the first two months have been
broadly positive.
Data on Thursday showed that although more than one in 10
homeowners remain behind in mortgage payments, the growing
economy is helping more catch up. Inflation remains elusive,
however, after prices fell annually again in February.
The GDP figures showed personal consumption rose by 3.5
percent last year, its best performance since the "Celtic Tiger"
economy collapsed a decade ago, indicating that the domestic
economy can pick up any slack from weaker growth abroad.
While GDP per head was more than 3 percent above the 2007
peak, growth is only gradually filtering down to many people and
was one of the major factors behind voters rejecting the
outgoing coalition at elections last month.
The election produced no clear outcome, making Ireland the
latest euro zone state to face a prolonged political stalemate
which senior ministers say could take weeks to break.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)