DUBLIN, June 22 A British exit from the European
Union could limit the amount Ireland intends to set aside in a
contingency reserve rather than derail its tax and spending
plans, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Noonan said Ireland's fast growing economy would
allow him cut tax and increase spending by over 8 billion euros
by 2021, while saving 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) a year in
the contingency fund from 2019 once Ireland's budget is
balanced.
He said an estimated cumulative Brexit-related hit on the
Irish economy of as much as 1.6 percent of GDP would be
"containable", elaborating on Wednesday that it would not knock
his spending and tax plans "out of the ball park".
"We may not have as much for the rainy day fund," Noonan
told national broadcaster RTE, referring to the contingency
reserve his government plans to build up and deploy if there is
a shock to the economy in the future.
Noonan also said Ireland's new minority government, which
took office after 10 weeks of post election talks last month,
would struggle to survive such a shock to the economy.
"If we hit bad times again, I don't think a minority
government would cut it. If difficult decisions had to be made,
I don't think you'd get a majority behind them," he said, adding
that he did not anticipate such a scenario and that the minority
administration was going well so far.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)